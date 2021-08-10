CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Trading Down 8.7%

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) shares fell 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.10. 9,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 5,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58.

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter.

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive commercial credit reports covering both public and private companies worldwide. It features detailed analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, and peer analyses. The company was founded in February 1977 and is headquartered in Valley Cottage, NY.

