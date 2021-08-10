Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Shares Down 0.2%

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 million, a PE ratio of -86.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Paul Mueller Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MUEL)

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components for the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The company operates through four segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.

