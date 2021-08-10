KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Shares Down 0.9%

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €69.20 ($81.41) and last traded at €69.40 ($81.65). Approximately 9,276 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €70.00 ($82.35).

KWS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €73.25 ($86.18).

The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €71.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

