OceanEx Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $132,896.00 (OCE)

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. OceanEx Token has a total market capitalization of $6.71 million and approximately $132,896.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OceanEx Token has traded up 26.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00044778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00137902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.52 or 0.00150186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,676.96 or 1.00116612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002694 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $352.91 or 0.00773522 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OceanEx Token Coin Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx . The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

