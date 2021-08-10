ZrCoin Trading Up 18.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. One ZrCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges. ZrCoin has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $67,865.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00044778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00137902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.52 or 0.00150186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,676.96 or 1.00116612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002694 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.91 or 0.00773522 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZrCoin Coin Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. Zr?2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

