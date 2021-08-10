ichi.farm Price Hits $3.92 on Major Exchanges (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00044778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00137902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.52 or 0.00150186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,676.96 or 1.00116612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002694 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.91 or 0.00773522 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

