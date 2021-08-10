Kleros (PNK) Trading Up 20% Over Last Week

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Kleros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000419 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kleros has traded 20% higher against the dollar. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $117.30 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007447 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007648 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00182825 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 612,969,757 coins. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

