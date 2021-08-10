Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Fiverr International alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FVRR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.45.

NYSE:FVRR traded up $9.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.45. 1,789,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,308. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.08. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.23 and a beta of 2.00. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $102.42 and a 1-year high of $336.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. Fiverr International’s revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,847,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,814,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fiverr International by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.