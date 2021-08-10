Game.com Price Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. Game.com has a market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $162,847.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Game.com coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Game.com has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00052409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014606 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.79 or 0.00817827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00104582 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00039448 BTC.

Game.com Coin Profile

Game.com (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official website is game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Game.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

