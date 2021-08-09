88mph 24 Hour Volume Hits $690,858.00 (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One 88mph coin can now be purchased for about $49.91 or 0.00108979 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. 88mph has a total market cap of $18.59 million and $690,858.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00052345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.54 or 0.00817889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00104700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00039474 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 394,642 coins and its circulating supply is 372,580 coins. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

Buying and Selling 88mph

