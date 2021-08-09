GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47.00

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. GHOSTPRISM has a market cap of $2.24 million and $47.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00052345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.54 or 0.00817889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00104700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00039474 BTC.

About GHOSTPRISM

GHOSTPRISM is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 4,766,931 coins. The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com . GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOSTPRISM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GHOSTPRISM using one of the exchanges listed above.

