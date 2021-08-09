Decentral Games Reaches Market Cap of $50.82 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for about $169.99 or 0.00371200 BTC on exchanges. Decentral Games has a market cap of $50.82 million and $3.16 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00044667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00137868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00151557 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,721.49 or 0.99842315 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002685 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.66 or 0.00770113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 298,973 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

