Axe (AXE) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $49,170.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. In the last seven days, Axe has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a market cap of $230,555.52 and approximately $49,170.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0438 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.61 or 0.01036407 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000051 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.