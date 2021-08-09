Automata Network (ATA) Trading 29.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001090 BTC on exchanges. Automata Network has a market cap of $86.48 million and $24.25 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00044598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00137988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00150616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,123.11 or 1.00155589 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002695 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $353.84 or 0.00768366 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

