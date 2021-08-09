$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will report $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,610.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,222,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth $40,552,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth $15,227,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,854,000 after purchasing an additional 135,944 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,561,000 after purchasing an additional 89,941 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROCK traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $70.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,005. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.06. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $56.97 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

