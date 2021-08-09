CertiK (CTK) Price Tops $1.33 on Exchanges

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00002879 BTC on popular exchanges. CertiK has a market capitalization of $74.23 million and approximately $17.01 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CertiK has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00044598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00137988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00150616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,123.11 or 1.00155589 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002695 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $353.84 or 0.00768366 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 103,471,427 coins and its circulating supply is 55,982,707 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

