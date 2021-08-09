Contrasting Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) & GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

This table compares Alfa Laval AB (publ) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alfa Laval AB (publ) $4.52 billion 3.87 $387.28 million $0.92 45.28 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.29 billion 1.53 $110.61 million $1.18 38.14

Alfa Laval AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alfa Laval AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Alfa Laval AB (publ) has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Alfa Laval AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Alfa Laval AB (publ) pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Alfa Laval AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alfa Laval AB (publ) 0 5 4 0 2.44 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alfa Laval AB (publ) presently has a consensus price target of $370.00, indicating a potential upside of 788.14%. Given Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alfa Laval AB (publ) is more favorable than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares Alfa Laval AB (publ) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alfa Laval AB (publ) 9.37% 12.63% 5.96% GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 2.72% 7.46% 2.66%

Summary

Alfa Laval AB (publ) beats GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers. The Food & Water segment is consist of decanters, food heat transfer, food systems, hygienic fluid handling and high speed separators. The Marine segment represents boiler and gas systems, marine separation and heat transfer equipment, and pumping systems. The Operation & Other segment covers the procurement, production and logistics as well as corporate overhead and non-core businesses. The company was founded by Gustaf de Laval and Oscar Lamm in 1883 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies. The company provides separators, decanters, valves, homogenizers, valves, pumps, and process related components and machineries; and process solutions for dairy, food, beverage, chemical, and other industries. It also offers solutions for food processing and pharmaceutical industries, which includes marinating, processing of meat, poultry, seafood, vegan products, pasta and confectionery, baking, slicing, packaging, frozen food processing, granulators, and tablet presses. In addition, the company provides integrated customer solutions for milk production and livestock farming, such as automatic milking, feeding systems, conventional milking solutions, manure handling, and digital herd management tools; and sustainable energy solutions in the field of industrial refrigeration and heating. It has a strategic partnership with SAP SE. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.