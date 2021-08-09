Invesco Senior Loan ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 25,265 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,470% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,609 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,213.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,407,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,177,000 after buying an additional 8,691,039 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,325,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,855,000 after buying an additional 4,438,020 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,693,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,730,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,078,000 after buying an additional 3,960,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,182,000.

Shares of BKLN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,301,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,899,844. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.14. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $22.47.

