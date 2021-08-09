Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.24

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.24 and last traded at $33.24, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.24.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bureau Veritas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

