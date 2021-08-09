MMOCoin (MMO) Reaches One Day Volume of $48.00

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 9th. One MMOCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. MMOCoin has a market cap of $440,897.35 and $48.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

