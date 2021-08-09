Plian Trading Up 29.7% Over Last Week (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. In the last seven days, Plian has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar. Plian has a market capitalization of $7.01 million and approximately $60,906.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plian coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00052542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014620 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.22 or 0.00810761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00104714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00039539 BTC.

Plian Profile

Plian (PI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 832,884,643 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

