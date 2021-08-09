Zacks Investment Research Lowers easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) to Hold

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EJTTF. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJTTF remained flat at $$12.10 during trading on Monday. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

