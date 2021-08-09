Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

ENTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

Shares of Entegris stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $121.72. 448,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,669. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. Entegris has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $126.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total transaction of $2,132,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,178,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $5,073,856 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the second quarter valued at $309,410,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 106.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,225,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,294 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Entegris by 115.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after purchasing an additional 337,883 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Entegris by 4.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,843,000 after purchasing an additional 293,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

