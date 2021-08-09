Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Market Capitalization Hits $376,053.73

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 9th. Modern Investment Coin has a total market cap of $376,053.73 and $222,565.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0546 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00018790 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003235 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 61.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000585 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000588 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 6,882,493 coins. The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund . Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Modern Investment Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modern Investment Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modern Investment Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

