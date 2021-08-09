Swapcoinz (SPAZ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $550,228.00

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last week, Swapcoinz has traded up 76.9% against the US dollar. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swapcoinz has a total market cap of $2.91 million and $550,228.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00044481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00137378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00146325 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,992.21 or 1.00099436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002707 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $353.60 or 0.00769591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swapcoinz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swapcoinz using one of the exchanges listed above.

