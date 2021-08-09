EchoLink (EKO) Price Tops $0.0027

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 9th. One EchoLink coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 48.1% higher against the dollar. EchoLink has a market cap of $1.33 million and $45,836.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00052455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $373.16 or 0.00812170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00104620 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00039666 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

