Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.15)-($0.14) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $94.1-94.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.62 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.040 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.88.

EVBG stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.44. 370,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,184. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.16. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -56.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,323 shares of company stock worth $2,012,351. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

