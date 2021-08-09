MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Up 2.3% This Week

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 9th. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $2,019.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00093473 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 229,585,256 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

