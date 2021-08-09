Scry.info (DDD) Price Up 31.5% Over Last Week

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Scry.info coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Scry.info has traded up 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. Scry.info has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $49,223.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00052339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014537 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.19 or 0.00807835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00104752 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00039568 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

DDD is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

