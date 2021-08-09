Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells 6,350 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $733,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Huimin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

On Thursday, July 8th, Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.33. 1,564,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,584,647. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.11. The company has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $115.83.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.