Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells 6,350 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $733,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Huimin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 8th, Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00.
Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.33. 1,564,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,584,647. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.11. The company has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $115.83.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
