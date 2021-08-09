SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.07)-($0.06) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $102.0-104.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.98 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.040 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.79.

SAIL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.50. The company had a trading volume of 634,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,635. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.49 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.16.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $893,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,657,795.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $170,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,270 shares of company stock worth $2,657,861 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

