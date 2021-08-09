Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.64

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.64 and last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nippon Paint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.
The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72.
Nippon Paint Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)
Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances.
