Secret Price Up 35.6% Over Last 7 Days (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded up 35.6% against the US dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00003212 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $102.68 million and $1.89 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.48 or 0.00382665 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000411 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00012678 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.23 or 0.01114814 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000161 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Secret Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

