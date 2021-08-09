Harvest Finance (FARM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $60.32 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $123.71 million and $60.32 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $204.84 or 0.00446679 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010794 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000835 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000539 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 636,882 coins and its circulating supply is 603,921 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

