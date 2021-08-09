STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.60-7.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.51. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion.STERIS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.600-$7.850 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $225.33.

Shares of STE stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $215.01. 697,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,093. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $151.79 and a fifty-two week high of $219.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. STERIS’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at $537,214.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

