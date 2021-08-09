Mina Reaches Market Cap of $473.75 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, Mina has traded up 33.9% against the US dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $473.75 million and $23.66 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.48 or 0.00005388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00044526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00135971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00146271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,950.12 or 1.00008987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002677 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $352.80 or 0.00767862 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 191,369,100 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

