Webcoin Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges (WEB)

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 9th. Webcoin has a market capitalization of $88,355.84 and approximately $18.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Webcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Webcoin has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Webcoin Profile

Webcoin is a coin. Webcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,439,990 coins. Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Webcoin is webcoin.today . Webcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@webcoinstoday

According to CryptoCompare, “WebHits is a website traffic exchange platform. It is a traffic trading ecosystem where users can either publish their websites to be visited and/or visit other users websites. WebHits allows users to perform traffic exchanges in an automated way by featuring a traffic session manager or, to reduce the waiting time, users can manually visit other websites. Webcoin is a utility ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain and serves the purpose of a unified currency for buying and selling services within the Webhits.io platform. “

Webcoin Coin Trading

