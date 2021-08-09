DopeCoin Price Tops $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded up 24% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. DopeCoin has a market capitalization of $375,895.21 and $14,320.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DopeCoin has traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $162.78 or 0.00354296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000603 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

