Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.17). The company issued revenue guidance of $362.8-363.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.74 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.040 EPS.

NASDAQ EVBG traded up $1.99 on Monday, reaching $144.44. The company had a trading volume of 370,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -56.42 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.16. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EVBG shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.88.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

