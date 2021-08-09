Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ CVGI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 131,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,464. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $307.02 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.12.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 24.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

