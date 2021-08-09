Elysian Price Tops $0.0029 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Elysian has a total market cap of $279,669.70 and $114,396.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00052118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.17 or 0.00806131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00104659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00039586 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

