ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. ESCO Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.730-$0.780 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

ESCO Technologies stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.07. The company had a trading volume of 54,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.69. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

