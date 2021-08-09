Maecenas (ART) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $191.00

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 9th. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $229,953.94 and approximately $191.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00052145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014601 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.99 or 0.00805705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00104928 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00039579 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas (ART) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

