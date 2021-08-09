Innovation Blockchain Payment Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.48 Million (IBP)

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. In the last week, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a total market capitalization of $6.48 million and approximately $199,656.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00052145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014601 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.99 or 0.00805705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00104928 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00039579 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Profile

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s official website is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innovation Blockchain Payment directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innovation Blockchain Payment should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innovation Blockchain Payment using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

