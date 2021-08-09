Xaya (CHI) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Xaya has a market capitalization of $8.43 million and approximately $16,184.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xaya coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xaya has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Profile

Xaya is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 56,579,972 coins and its circulating supply is 47,437,845 coins. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Xaya

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

