PAC Protocol (PAC) Trading 4% Higher This Week

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 9th. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $88.31 million and $224,303.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAC Protocol has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001618 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000419 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008839 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000835 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,236,216,959 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

