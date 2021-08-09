Ink (INK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $545,886.31

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Ink coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a market capitalization of $545,886.31 and approximately $3,142.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00044557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00136292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00145568 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,026.65 or 1.00230728 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $353.75 or 0.00770341 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “INKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.