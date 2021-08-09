Mercury (MER) Price Tops $0.0092 on Exchanges

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 9th. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $919,085.00 and $391.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mercury has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Mercury coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00044557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00136292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00145568 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,026.65 or 1.00230728 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $353.75 or 0.00770341 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

