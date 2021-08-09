HollyGold (HGOLD) Tops One Day Volume of $171,909.00

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 9th. One HollyGold coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000690 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HollyGold has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. HollyGold has a market cap of $1.12 million and $171,909.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HollyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00044557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00136292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00145568 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,026.65 or 1.00230728 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $353.75 or 0.00770341 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HollyGold Coin Profile

HollyGold’s genesis date was May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,550,452 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

HollyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HollyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HollyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HGOLDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HollyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HollyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.