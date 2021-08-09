Analyzing Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT) & The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT) and The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Xcelerate and The Pennant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcelerate 0 0 0 0 N/A The Pennant Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

The Pennant Group has a consensus target price of $51.33, indicating a potential upside of 61.88%. Given The Pennant Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Pennant Group is more favorable than Xcelerate.

Profitability

This table compares Xcelerate and The Pennant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A The Pennant Group 3.39% 22.72% 4.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xcelerate and The Pennant Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Pennant Group $390.95 million 2.30 $15.74 million $0.77 41.18

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Xcelerate.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.8% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Xcelerate has a beta of 5.27, meaning that its share price is 427% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Pennant Group has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats Xcelerate on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xcelerate Company Profile

Xcelerate Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides dental services in the United States. The company operates a network of dental providers, the Dental Referral, who provide dental services through the network to union members in accordance with arrangements between UDC and various labor unions. It also manages the operation of a general dental practice. The company is based in Coral Springs, Florida.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, and meals, as well as housekeeping and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated 80 home health and hospice agencies; and 54 senior living communities. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

